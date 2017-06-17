Daniel Bryan returning to Smackdown Live, Lana on WWE in-ring debut

Daniel Bryan returning to Smackdown Live

WWE.com has announced the Daniel Bryan will be returning to Smackdown Live this Tuesday night in Dayton following the Money in the Bank PPV.

This will be Bryan’s first appearance on the show since the Superstar Shake Up went down back in April following WrestleMania 33.

WWE noted Bryan has been away with his wife Brie Bella since the birth of their daughter.

Lana on WWE in-ring debut

Josh Barnett of USA Today is featuring an interview with WWE star Lana where she talks about making her televised in-ring debut for WWE this Sunday at Money in the Bank.

Lana will be challenging Naomi for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.