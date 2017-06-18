Two ladder matches headlines tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV

Two “Money in the Bank” briefcase ladder matches will headline tonight’s Smackdown-only Money in the Bank PPV from St. Louis, Missouri on WWE Network.
This includes a first ever women’s ladder match featuring Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina and Carmella and another ladder match headlined by WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Here is the card for tonight’s PPV starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match
WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Lana
Kickoff Show:
The Hype Bros vs. The Colons
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with updates and thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.