SPOILER: Details on possible debut for new act on Smackdown Live brand

PWInsider.com is reporting that Maria Bennett (Maria Kanellis) and Mike Bennett are scheduled to officially start with WWE this week as part of the Smackdown Live brand.

Both Maria and Mike were spotted at the airport in St. Louis, the location of tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV. It isn’t known if the duo will debut tonight at the PPV.

Maria was released by WWE back in 2010 and remained active in the wrestling industry working with real-life husband Mike Bennett starting in 2011 in Ring of Honor. The duo would later take the act to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

They would then sign with TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in January 2016 as an act and Mike taking on “The Miracle” gimmick. It was revealed that the two had left the company and opted to not re-sign back in March before the company relaunch.

The Spotlight on Facebook shared this photo of both at the airport in St. Louis.