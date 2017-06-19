Seth Rollins on the cover for WWE 2K18, official trailer for game revealed

WWE star Seth Rollins made an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter on Monday morning to announce he would be on the cover for the new WWE 2K18 video game.

The article by ESPN noted that since 2014, WWE has chosen a specific star to grace the cover which has included The Rock, John Cena, Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar.

“It was an honor for me. You look at some of the previous names who have graced the cover of WWE video games over the years and to be amongst those is truly an honor and I’m humbled by it. I’m also just excited for our generation of guys, the new generation of up-and-coming guys, to be the first of us to be on the cover. It’s cool and not just exciting for me but our entire locker room.”

WWE also revealed a trailer for the game featuring Rollins.