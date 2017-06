Roman Reigns to open RAW tonight

WWE.com is advertising that Roman Reigns will be opening tonight’s RAW in Evansville, Indiana for his announcement regarding SummerSlam this August.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Table for 3 with former Divas

WWE has posted a clip of a new “Table for 3” featuring Maryse, Eve Torres and Kelly Kelly.