Gulak vs. Ali tonight on WWE 205 Live

WWE 205 Live takes place tonight from Dayton, Ohio live on the WWE Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show is Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese. Wrestleview.com will have a full report later tonight.

Post-6/19 WWE RAW videos

Videos from last night’s WWE RAW episode in Evansville.