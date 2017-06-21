Black vs. Ohno on WWE NXT, Post-6/20 Smackdown Live videos

Black vs. Ohno on WWE NXT
Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno is advertised to headline tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network. Plus, Sonya Deville and SAnitY will be in action.
You can check out a video preview below.
Post-6/20 Smackdown Live videos
WWE posted the following videos after last night’s 6/20 episodes of Smackdown Live and 205 Live from Dayton, Ohio.