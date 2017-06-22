Rusev advertised for Smackdown events, ECW content on network

Rusev advertised for Smackdown events

Rusev is being advertised for upcoming Smackdown live events this weekend according to a report by PWInsider.com. He is advertised in a triple threat on June 25 in Everett against Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley and on June 26 in Bakersfield in another triple threat involving Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura.

No word if he will be appearing at the Smackdown taping next Tuesday in San Diego.

Previous plans to introduce Rusev on Smackdown Live were dropped a few weeks ago.

ECW content on network

WWENetworkNews.com is reporting that WWE will be adding the first two years of the relaunched ECW brand to the WWE Network later this month.

While WWE had provided tons of original ECW content, the relaunched brand introduced back in 2006 as part of the Syfy network had yet to see the light of day, with the exception of ECW branded Pay Per View events from that era.