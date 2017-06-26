Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW tonight live from Los Angeles

WWE RAW is back live tonight on the USA Network.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. WWE.com is teasing another possible confrontation between Lesnar and Samoa Joe before the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9.

Also advertised for the show is the fallout from last week with Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore, the latest between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman before the Ambulance match in two weeks and much more.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.