WWE selling a specific piece of merchandise for RAW in Los Angeles

By
Adam Martin
-
2

The official WWE Shop Twitter account shared an exclusive “Los Angeles 3:16” t-shirt on Monday morning that will be sold at tonight’s RAW taping in California.

As many wrestling fans are aware, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin spends a lot of time in Los Angeles and it is possible he could be making an appearance tonight.

Austin’s last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 32 last year in Dallas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • stinkelbaum

    shark boy says shell yeah

  • OC O

    LA 3:16 sounds better