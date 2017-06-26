WWE selling a specific piece of merchandise for RAW in Los Angeles

The official WWE Shop Twitter account shared an exclusive “Los Angeles 3:16” t-shirt on Monday morning that will be sold at tonight’s RAW taping in California.
As many wrestling fans are aware, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin spends a lot of time in Los Angeles and it is possible he could be making an appearance tonight.
Austin’s last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 32 last year in Dallas.
