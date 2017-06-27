Two new championship matches set for WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9

Following last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles, two new championship matches have been announced for the upcoming RAW-only WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9.
Added to the show in Dallas in two weeks is Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship and Neville vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship.
#RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE isn't sweatin' @SashaBanksWWE ahead of @WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view! #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/ySO1SVZleJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
Here is the updated card for Great Balls of Fire as of this week.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa