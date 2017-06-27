Two new championship matches set for WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9

Adam Martin
Following last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles, two new championship matches have been announced for the upcoming RAW-only WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9.

Added to the show in Dallas in two weeks is Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship and Neville vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Here is the updated card for Great Balls of Fire as of this week.

WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

  • Cameron Huff

    Am I the only one sick and tired of Sash Banks (and Charlotte for that matter) in the Women’s Title picture? I don’t hate Sasha Banks,but still.