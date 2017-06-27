Two new championship matches set for WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9

Following last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles, two new championship matches have been announced for the upcoming RAW-only WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9.

Added to the show in Dallas in two weeks is Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship and Neville vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Here is the updated card for Great Balls of Fire as of this week.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa