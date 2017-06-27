6/26 WWE RAW Ratings: Overall viewers dip back below three million

WWE RAW Ratings are in for June 26, 2017.

This week’s episode from Los Angeles drew 2.98 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.10 million viewers. Like last week, RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6” on VH1 again took the top spot on cable for Monday night.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.887 (down from 3.075 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.092 (down from 3.201 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.951 (down from 3.029 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by a first ever Women’s Gauntlet Match, averaged a 1.04 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s show that averaged a 1.07 rating.