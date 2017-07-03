Early 7/3 WWE RAW Preview, Maria Menounos diagnosed with brain tumor

Early 7/3 WWE RAW Preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona.

Nothing has been advertised as of this writing for the show tonight, but tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire PPV main evented by Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championships.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled for the show.

Wrestleview.com will have live RAW coverage tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Maria Menounos diagnosed with brain tumor

Television host Maria Menounos, who has made several appearances for WWE over the last several years, including competing in a match at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, announced on Monday that she underwent surgery last month to remove a benign brain tumor.

Menounos told People Magazine that she will be taking a break from her current gig with E! News to deal with this medical issue, along with taking care of her mother, who currently is dealing with stage IV brain cancer.

On behalf of the staff at Wrestleview.com, we wish Menounos and her mother a quick and painless recovery from their current health issues.