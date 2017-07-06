Mae Young Classic gets a new logo

WWE.com recently revealed a new logo for the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament that will begin taping at Full Sail University next week on July 13 and 14.

The following names have been confirmed for the tournament so far: Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Abbey Laith, Tessa Blanchard, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven and Kavita Devi.

You can check out the logo below.

Changes with WWE’s product

Darragh O’Connor returned to the airwaves on 92.5 Phoenix FM in Dublin, Ireland this week with special guest and former Wrestleview.com RAW recapper Dave Stephens to discuss changes in the WWE product in just the last few years, the importance of themes in wrestling today, Impact Wrestling/GFW and more.

You can check out the full episode below.