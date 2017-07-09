Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe headlines WWE Great Balls of Fire

WWE’s RAW brand will present the Great Balls of Fire PPV live tonight (July 9) on the WWE Network beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe will headline the show tonight live from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Also set for the show is the return of Braun Strowman to PPV when he takes on Roman Reigns in an Ambulance match.

Here is card for tonight live in Dallas.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match

Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. The Hardy Boyz

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Kickoff Show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

