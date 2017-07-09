Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe headlines WWE Great Balls of Fire

WWE’s RAW brand will present the Great Balls of Fire PPV live tonight (July 9) on the WWE Network beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).
Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe will headline the show tonight live from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.
Also set for the show is the return of Braun Strowman to PPV when he takes on Roman Reigns in an Ambulance match.
Here is card for tonight live in Dallas.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match
Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. The Hardy Boyz
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
Kickoff Show:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
Wrestleview.com will have full coverage of WWE Great Balls of Fire tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.