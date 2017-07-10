Paige comments on Alberto El Patron incident at Orlando airport

WWE star Paige issued tweets on Monday afternoon giving her side of the story after news broke on Monday that her fiancé and current GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron was being investigated by Orlando police for alleged domestic violence.

Paige claims she received bad family news at the Orlando airport, began crying and that a fan tried to take a photo. She stated the woman threw a drink at Patron (real name Jose Rodriguez) and that they were the ones who called the police.

The official statement by the Orlando police described the incident on Sunday as being “domestic violence battery” and that the investigation was still underway.

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017