Mae Young Classic begins taping tonight, Post-7/12 WWE NXT videos

Mae Young Classic begins taping tonight

WWE will begin taping the Mae Young Classic tournament later tonight at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. A special parade will air on YouTube and Facebook Live at 6:30 PM ET (5:30 p.m. CT) tonight introducing the 32 women in the tournament.

Confirmed for the tournament thus far by WWE are the following:

* Kay Lee Ray

* Ayesha Raymond

* Rhea Ripley

* Sage Beckett (Andrea)

* Kairi Sane (Kairi Hojo)

* Sarah Logan

* Bianca BelAir

* Lacey Evans

* Princesa Sugehit

* Toni Storm

* Abbey Laith (Kimber Lee)

* Tessa Blanchard

* Taynara Conti

* Jazzy Gabert (Alpha Female)

* Dakota Kai (Evie)

* Piper Niven (Viper)

* Kavita Devi

* Vanessa Borne

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Lita and Madusa will be on commentary for the tournament. The tournament begins airing in Netflix binge-watching form in late-August, with the live finale set to take place after Smackdown Live on September 12.

