Mae Young Classic begins taping tonight, Post-7/12 WWE NXT videos

Mae Young Classic begins taping tonight
WWE will begin taping the Mae Young Classic tournament later tonight at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. A special parade will air on YouTube and Facebook Live at 6:30 PM ET (5:30 p.m. CT) tonight introducing the 32 women in the tournament.
Confirmed for the tournament thus far by WWE are the following:
* Kay Lee Ray
* Ayesha Raymond
* Rhea Ripley
* Sage Beckett (Andrea)
* Kairi Sane (Kairi Hojo)
* Sarah Logan
* Bianca BelAir
* Lacey Evans
* Princesa Sugehit
* Toni Storm
* Abbey Laith (Kimber Lee)
* Tessa Blanchard
* Taynara Conti
* Jazzy Gabert (Alpha Female)
* Dakota Kai (Evie)
* Piper Niven (Viper)
* Kavita Devi
* Vanessa Borne
WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Lita and Madusa will be on commentary for the tournament. The tournament begins airing in Netflix binge-watching form in late-August, with the live finale set to take place after Smackdown Live on September 12.
