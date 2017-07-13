Mae Young Classic: Parade of Champions, big names backstage

By
Adam Martin
-
0

WWE has started taping the Mae Young Classic tournament today at Full Sail University

All 32 women competitors were officially introduced in a “Parade of Champions” live stream airing on YouTube and Facebook Live earlier this evening.

Triple H posted a photo from the tapings today noting that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey was in attendance tonight. Rousey’s friend and former MMA fighter Shayna Baazler is part of the women’s tournament.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is also attending.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR