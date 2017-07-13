Mae Young Classic: Parade of Champions, big names backstage

WWE has started taping the Mae Young Classic tournament today at Full Sail University

All 32 women competitors were officially introduced in a “Parade of Champions” live stream airing on YouTube and Facebook Live earlier this evening.

Triple H posted a photo from the tapings today noting that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey was in attendance tonight. Rousey’s friend and former MMA fighter Shayna Baazler is part of the women’s tournament.

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is also attending.