WWE schedule from 7/14-7/20, Ronda Rousey at Mae Young Classic

WWE schedule from 7/14-7/20

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from July 14 to July 20, 2017.

* Mae Young Classic tapings in Winter Park, Florida tonight (July 14)
* NXT live event in St. Augustine, Florida tonight (July 14)
* NXT live event in Seattle, Washington tonight (July 14)
* WWE live event in Roanoke, Virginia tonight (July 14)
* NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday (July 15)
* NXT live event in Portland, Oregon on Saturday (July 15)
* WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday (July 15)
* WWE live event in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday (July 15)
* WWE live event in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday (July 16)
* WWE live event in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday (July 16)
* Monday Night RAW live in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday (July 17)
* WWE live event in Columbus, Georgia on Monday (July 17)
* Smackdown Live taping in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday (July 18)
* NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Thursday (July 20)

As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.

Ronda Rousey at Mae Young Classic

WWE posted this clip of former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey arriving at the Mae Young Classic tapings yesterday in Winter Park, Florida.

