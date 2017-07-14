WWE schedule from 7/14-7/20, Ronda Rousey at Mae Young Classic

WWE schedule from 7/14-7/20

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from July 14 to July 20, 2017.

* Mae Young Classic tapings in Winter Park, Florida tonight (July 14)

* NXT live event in St. Augustine, Florida tonight (July 14)

* NXT live event in Seattle, Washington tonight (July 14)

* WWE live event in Roanoke, Virginia tonight (July 14)

* NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday (July 15)

* NXT live event in Portland, Oregon on Saturday (July 15)

* WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday (July 15)

* WWE live event in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday (July 15)

* WWE live event in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday (July 16)

* WWE live event in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday (July 16)

* Monday Night RAW live in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday (July 17)

* WWE live event in Columbus, Georgia on Monday (July 17)

* Smackdown Live taping in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday (July 18)

* NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Thursday (July 20)

As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.

Send all live reports to [email protected].

Ronda Rousey at Mae Young Classic

WWE posted this clip of former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey arriving at the Mae Young Classic tapings yesterday in Winter Park, Florida.