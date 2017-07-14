WWE pulls Talking Smack from Tuesday night on WWE Network

Talking Smack, a post-Smackdown Live show that begin airing on the WWE Network last August, has officially been pulled from Tuesday night’s by the company.

PWInsider.com first reported the news earlier this afternoon noting that the show, that featured Smackdown Live talents cutting promos, has now been pulled.

WWE issued the following statement on Friday when asked about the cancellation, noting the show will continue to air after Smackdown Live PPV events only.