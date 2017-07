WWE RAW is live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertised for tonight is RAW GM Kurt Angle revealing his secret that he has been hiding for several weeks. Plus, Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe to determine who will challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

WWE also announced Dean Ambrose would open the show tonight in Nashville.

