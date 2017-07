No. 1 Contenders Match tonight on WWE NXT

Advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT on the WWE Network is Drew McIntyre vs. Killan Dain in a No. 1 Contenders match where¬†the winner will change Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at the upcoming NXT TakeOver special on August 22 in Brooklyn.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of NXT later tonight.

Post-Smackdown videos

WWE posted these videos after last night’s Smackdown Live in Birmingham.