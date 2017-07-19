Video: Shane McMahon talks involvement with helicopter crash

Update (4:30 p.m. ET): WWE.com issued this article about the incident.

—–

Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard is featuring a video clip of Shane McMahon talking about the helicopter crash landing he was involved with on Wednesday morning.

ABC 7 in New York updated the original story noting now naming McMahon as the passenger in the helicopter including one reporter clarifying he was Vince McMahon’s son.

Helicopter pilot Mario Regtien talked at length about the sudden accident.

“We heard some noise, and it became very clear to me that I could no longer continue flying the helicopter. So I decided to do an auto-rotation landing in the water. It went as good as it could go. Landed softly, and I checked to see if he was OK. Everyone was fine, and we waited for the Coast Guard at that point. I left my shoes in the helicopter in case we had to swim.”

McMahon also spoke at length about the incident.

“It’s very unsettling when all the sudden you have something happen. You hear a bang, and then you start saying, ‘We’re going to do an emergency landing in the water.’ So yes, it was very unnerving. But again, Mario was super calm, which made me super calm. And we landed perfectly.”

You can check out the clip posted by SI below.