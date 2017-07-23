Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton in Punjabi Prison tonight at Battleground

The Smackdown brand will present the WWE Battleground PPV live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania streaming live on the WWE Network.
Scheduled to headline the show is Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton inside a Punjabi Prison match after a near 10 year absence.
Here is the updated card for tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
WWE Championship
Punjabi Prison Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
Flag Match
John Cena vs. Rusev
WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day
No. 1 Contendership Five-Way Elimination Match
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
Kickoff Show:
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Battleground tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with brief results/live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.