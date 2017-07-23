Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton in Punjabi Prison tonight at Battleground

The Smackdown brand will present the WWE Battleground PPV live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania streaming live on the WWE Network.

Scheduled to headline the show is Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton inside a Punjabi Prison match after a near 10 year absence.

Here is the updated card for tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

WWE Championship

Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Flag Match

John Cena vs. Rusev

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

No. 1 Contendership Five-Way Elimination Match

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kickoff Show:

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Battleground tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with brief results/live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.