Neville vs. Daivari on 205 Live tonight

Advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live from Richmond, Virginia is WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Ariya Daivari in a non-title match.

Also scheduled for the show tonight on the WWE Network is TJP and Tony Nese vs. Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander in a tag team match.

Wrestleview.com will have a full 205 Live report later tonight.

7/24 Post-WWE RAW videos

WWE posted these videos after last night’s RAW in Washington, DC.