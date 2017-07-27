Shawn Michaels appearing at NXT this weekend, WWE on Renee Young’s status

By
Jason Namako
-
0

Shawn Michaels appearing at NXT this weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will be appearing on NXT live events this weekend in the Mid-West after commenting on a post by NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

WWE on Renee Young’s status

WWE posted the following in regards to Renee Young’s status on Wednesday via WWE.com, noting that she will be working on both RAW and Smackdown Live going forward:

No, your eyes and ears weren’t deceiving you: Longtime SmackDown LIVE interviewer Renee Young appeared on Raw this week and continued her duties on Team Blue. And she will be a fixture on both brands for the foreseeable future, WWE.com can confirm.

