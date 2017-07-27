Bryan on WWE’s opinion of “Smacking Talk”, Post-7/26 NXT videos

Bryan on WWE’s opinion of “Smacking Talk”
Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan posted the following on Twitter on Wednesday in response to WWE calling his spoof of Talking Smack, Smacking Talk, “bewildering” in a social media post earlier in the day.
After 5,000+ retweets and 15,000+ likes, @wwe finally acknowledged #SmackingTalk, then called it "bewildering." #YesMovementPart2 is coming! https://t.co/LFYaO5xa2F
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 26, 2017
Post-7/26 NXT videos
WWE posted the following after last night’s 7/26 episode of WWE NXT.