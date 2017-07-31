7/30 WWE Live Results: Youngstown and Saginaw (Reigns vs. Strowman)

WWE Live Results from Youngstown and Saginaw on July 30.

7/30 WWE Live Results: Youngstown, Ohio

1. R-Truth, Kalisto, Jason Jordan and Titus O’Neil def. The Club, Goldust and Curt Hawkins

2. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa

3. Finn Balor def. Elias

4. Big Cass def. Enzo Amore

5. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno

6. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage

7. Bayley and Sasha Banks def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

8. Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews

9. Roman Reigns def. Brain Strowman by DQ.

7/30 WWE Live Results: Saginaw, Michigan

1. Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn

2. WWE US Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens

3. Sin Cara and Luke Harper def. Aiden English and Erick Rowan

4. Samoa Joe def. Tye Dillinger

5. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango

6. Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina

7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler

8. John Cena def. Rusev in a Street Fight.

Sources: PWInsider, Top Rope Press