John Cena joins “Transformers” spinoff, Lesnar vs. Joe highlights

John Cena joins “Transformers” spinoff

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that WWE star John Cena has scored the lead role in the new “Transformers” spinoff titled “Bumblebee.”

The movie is described is as follows along with details on the cast.

“Hailee Steinfeld is leading the cast of Paramount’s new film, which will center on the yellow and black bot Bumblebee. The pic will feature a young cast including Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny. The story is set in the year 1987, where Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.”

Lesnar vs. Joe highlights

WWE has posted video highlights of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe from a live event this past weekend in Detroit, Michigan.

You can check it out below courtesy of WWE.