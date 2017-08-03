Twin Peaks star on Smackdown spoof

Twin Peaks star Kyle Maclachlan posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the spoof of the show that aired on Smackdown Live this week involving Breezango.

The spoof also got media attention in articles posted on Entertainment Weekly and The Wrap. You can check out his tweet below.

Rollins in WWE Studios movie

Seth Rollins is featured in a small role in the latest trailer released for the next WWE Studios’ movie, “Armed Response”, starring Wesley Snipes and Anne Heche.

The movie will be released digitally on Friday.

  • TheCyberZon

    Man! Has Wesley Snipes sunk so low that he now has to appear in a WWE Studios movie? X(

  • Jason Blasen

    Doesn’t he have like a whole bunch of money he needs to pay back?

  • TheCyberZon

    He did go to prison for tax evasion and may have to indeed pay those back taxes. But still, having to be in a WWE movie is a new low.

  • Colby

    Well Anne Hache was a big star and Halle Berry was recently in The Call (WWE) and Ed Harrison was in one not that long ago – not really that bad of acting company, IMO, to be in.