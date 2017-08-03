Twin Peaks star on Smackdown spoof

Twin Peaks star Kyle Maclachlan posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the spoof of the show that aired on Smackdown Live this week involving Breezango.

The spoof also got media attention in articles posted on Entertainment Weekly and The Wrap. You can check out his tweet below.

Rollins in WWE Studios movie

Seth Rollins is featured in a small role in the latest trailer released for the next WWE Studios’ movie, “Armed Response”, starring Wesley Snipes and Anne Heche.

The movie will be released digitally on Friday.