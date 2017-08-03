New match for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

The Authors of Pain with Paul Ellering defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Killain Dain) with Nikki Cross and Eric Young has been added to the August 19 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special on WWE Network.

WWE confirmed the match on last night’s episode of WWE NXT.

The current card for the show is:

* NXT Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Authors of Pain (c’s) w/ Paul Ellering vs. SAnitY w/ Nikki Cross and Eric Young

NXT star in PROGRESS

Newly signed NXT star Dakota Kai (formerly Evie), who will be competing in the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament, has been added to the PROGRESS show in New York City on August 12 teaming with Dahlia Black against Jinny and Deonna Purrazzo.

PROGRESS previously announced that a WWE UK Title defense will take place on the show, with Pete Dunne defending the title against Gentleman Jack Gallagher.