Sami Zayn on being cast as the underdog

Ryan Rider of Main Event Radio is featuring an interview with WWE star Sami Zayn where he talks about being cast the underdog in WWE and getting to headline a WWE live event in Montreal earlier this year against Kevin Owens.

On being cast as the underdog in WWE:

“It’s a double-edged sword. You don’t want to sell yourself short. At a certain time I viewed it as if the deck was stacked against me. When I first signed with WWE almost five years ago now, the landscape was very different. I think certainly back then I would’ve viewed myself as more of an underdog but nowadays the WWE is full of people I’ve come up with and traveled the roads with. I no longer view myself in that way to be honest. It’s still a good story though.”

Headlining a WWE live event in Montreal against Kevin Owens:

“I split my time between Orlando, Florida and Montreal. Montreal is always home and I’ve spent most of the summer there. It was very symbolic to wrestle Kevin in the main event of the Bell Centre. Both of us starting in front of really small crowds in the suburban Montreal scene to then go all the way and main event the Bell Centre in a street fight. When the chains are off, we could really go and have some exciting matches. It was a fond memory for me, one of the most special matches for me not only in WWE but in my entire career. Kevin [Owens] was about to leave the ring, and I grabbed the microphone and said, “we’ve been beating each other up for years and to have the main event of this show be two Montreal boys who just tore the house down, for that there is certain amount of respect there”. Kevin being Kevin said “I hate you,” and left.”

HoHo Lun on his WWE exit

WWE.com is featuring an interview with recent Performance Center signee HoHo Lun where they confirm he requested his release from the company recently.

