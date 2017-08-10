WWE cancels another online show

WWE personality Cathy Kelly posted the following on Twitter on Wednesday, announcing that WWE has canceled the weekly NXT Insider online YouTube show.

RIP #NXTInsider 😥💔 i thought we were safe — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 9, 2017

This comes off the heels of WWE cancelling the weekly Talking Smack WWE Network show, as well as Renee Young’s Unfiltered show, along with putting on ice plans for a second season of Edge and Christian’s WWE Network show as part of cost-cutting measures. NXT Insider aired for a little over a month every Wednesday afternoon on YouTube as a preview for that day’s episode of NXT.

