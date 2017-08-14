In a new health update on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s condition as of Monday night, Flair’s management team, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund posted the following tweets on Flair’s health, both noting that Flair’s surgery that he underwent on Monday afternoon was not for a heart issue as originally reported.

Wrestleview.com continues to send out well wishes to Flair and his family on the hopes for a speedy recovery.

  • goddessroleplay

    Get ell soon nature boy 🙂