In a new health update on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s condition as of Monday night, Flair’s management team, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund posted the following tweets on Flair’s health, both noting that Flair’s surgery that he underwent on Monday afternoon was not for a heart issue as originally reported.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

I've heard nothing on the outcome of Ric Flairs colon surgery this afternoon but the outpouring of prayers and… https://t.co/x9XdMSNEdX — Gene Okerlund (@TheGeneOkerlund) August 14, 2017

Wrestleview.com continues to send out well wishes to Flair and his family on the hopes for a speedy recovery.