Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the RAW Tag Team Titles and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title have been added to this Sunday’s Summerslam PPV live from Brooklyn.

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa is no longer on the card as the match transpired on tonight’s episode of RAW, with Tozawa winning the Cruiserweight Championship from Neville.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Summerslam beginning on Sunday with the pre-show at 5:00 PM ET.