8/15 WWE 205 Live Preview

WWE 205 Live takes place tonight from Providence live on WWE Network at 10:00 PM ET. Set for tonight is a Titus Worldwide celebration for new Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who defeated Neville to win the title last night on RAW.

Post-8/14 WWE RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s 8/14 episode of RAW in Boston.