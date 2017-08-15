8/15 WWE 205 Live Preview
WWE 205 Live takes place tonight from Providence live on WWE Network at 10:00 PM ET. Set for tonight is a Titus Worldwide celebration for new Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, who defeated Neville to win the title last night on RAW.
TOMORROW NIGHT: #TitusWorldwide presents the @TozawaAkira #Cruiserweight Championship celebration on #205Live at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! #RAW pic.twitter.com/QzBwfYKcqK
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
Wrestleview.com will have a recap of 205 Live later tonight.
Post-8/14 WWE RAW videos
WWE posted the following videos after last night’s 8/14 episode of RAW in Boston.