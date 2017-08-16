On Wednesday, members of the wrestling media took part in a conference call with WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque, talking NXT, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn this Saturday and the upcoming airing of the Mae Young Classic tournament. Here are the highlights of the call:

Triple H: "Really excited about where the #NXT brand is heading into and coming out of TakeOver"

Triple H sends out thoughts and prayers to one of his best friends in Ric Flair

First question is asked about #NXT working with indie promoters recently, naming Dave Prazak, Gabe Sapolsky and #PROGRESS

Triple H "There is always an opportunity to learn from these promoters, as well as how they can learn from us"

Triple H praises Dave Prazak for him championing women's wrestling and inviting him to be at the #MaeYoungClassic

Triple H "I'm a big believer in talent, I don't care who they are or where they come from."

Next question is asked about if the #MaeYoungClassic or the women's revolution could have been done sooner by #WWE

Triple H talks about the general acceptance now across the board for women in entertainment and that now was the right time

Triple H says that originally, he wanted 16 for the #MaeYoungClassic, but after watching more film, he saw he could expand to 32.

Triple H says that after the #MaeYoungClassic, Shawn Michaels praised it greatly to him and a lot thought it was better than the #CWC.

Next question is asked about the reasoning behind the Netflix release-style format of the #MaeYoungClassic compared to the weekly #CWC show.

Triple H says that as much as people loved #CWC, viewership waned in later weeks, so the binge-watch format for #MYC is an experiment.

Triple H says that the binge-watch format for the #MaeYoungClassic will keep it fresh in fans' minds heading into the live finale.

Triple H isn't sure about the live finale format as of yet in regards to #205Live, but he wants the finale to be a big production.

Next question is asked about the potential of a women's only show and who might be signed from the #MaeYoungClassic

Triple H says that they are experimenting with a bunch of things, but the opportunities with the women are different compared to the #CWC.

Next question asks Triple H his thoughts on the fact that each match on #Summerslam as one person at least from #NXT

Triple H says that its a product of their developmental system, bringing up Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Charlotte

Final question is asked about the #NXTTakeOverBrooklyn card & the theme of it being a homecoming, plus Roode vs. McIntyre in the main event.

Triple H talks about Brooklyn being a home for #NXT and how past #NXT alumni have been asking about going and being involved on Saturday.

Triple H says he is excited about the #NXTTakeOverBrooklyn card, heaping heavy praise on Ember Moon, Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano.

Triple H mentions that the UK talent will be at Brooklyn and also praises Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno and new signees in Fish & O'Reilly.

Triple H mentions that Vince McMahon will ask about a certain #NXT talent and say "How has he/she been and when can I get them?"