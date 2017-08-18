During an appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast (E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness), Daniel Bryan spoke at length about undergoing testing last year regarding the multiple concussions he had been suffering and the advice he was given from doctors.

Bryan noted that after being cleared by a series of doctors, one specific test revealed a small subacute or chronic “lesion” in his temporal region in the part of the brain that causes seizures. When he revealed this to Vince McMahon, McMahon made the call for Bryan to announce his retirement during an episode of RAW in Seattle in February 2016.

In what Bryan described as a “huge misunderstanding”, the tests revealing he had a lesion in his temporal region was causing, according to the test, slower movement and reflexes for an athlete. According to a Bryan, one of the doctors that had cleared him saw his retirement announcement and asked what happened. When Bryan revealed to him one of the tests showing the lesion, it was explained to Bryan that the term was very vague in the medical world and didn’t necessarily mean career-ending consequences.

These new comments by Bryan come just a day after his wife, Brie Bella, stated in a recent podcast interview that she felt Bryan was determined to return to the ring and would do so either with WWE or with another wrestling company. She noted that Bryan has been undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and has around 40 treatments across the country recently. Bella seemed quite convinced that it was if, not when, Bryan would return to the ring adding, “…I know for a fact my husband is going to find his way back to the ring.”

Whether this means a full fledged return to the ring for Bryan is 100% possible remains to be seen. Bryan noted during the podcast that the recent therapy has been helping and that even more treatments could leave him with the ability to have at, the very least, a part-time schedule as a wrestler in WWE or even outside the company.

You can check out a clip of the podcast uploaded to YouTube below.