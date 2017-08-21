Lesnar vs. Strowman set for No Mercy

During tonight’s WWE RAW in Brooklyn, the first match at the upcoming No Mercy PPV on September 24 in Los Angeles was officially announced.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. This is the only match announced for the show so far in five weeks.

WWE confirms Big Cass injury

Update (11:20 p.m. ET): WWE just posted this clip of Cass backstage on crutches.

EXCLUSIVE: @BigCassWWE was forced to walk on crutches following an injury during his match against @real1 on #RAW… pic.twitter.com/FaT9Cnexg6 — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017

WWE.com has posted an article confirming the injury Big Cass suffered on RAW earlier tonight in Brooklyn during a street fight match with Enzo Amore.

The article notes that Cass suffered some sort of injury to his left knee. Dr. Chris Robinson noted that Cass will be undergoing an MRI tomorrow for further analysis.

If you missed the match, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.