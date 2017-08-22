WWE RAW Ratings are in for August 21, 2017.

This week’s episode from Brooklyn drew 3.40 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.23 million viewers. WWE once again got good news with RAW coming in at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 in the key 18-49 demographics.

The first hour of RAW took the top spot on cable for the second week in a row.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.416 (down from 3.419 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.581 (up from 3.293 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.216 (up from 2.988 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe and The Miz, averaged a 1.15 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s 1.14 rating.