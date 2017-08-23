In an update to our story last night following RAW, WWE is reporting Big Cass appears to have suffered a torn ACL on his left knee after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

According to the report by WWE, Cass will need to undergo surgery and it will likely keep him out of the ring for the next nine months to fully recover.

WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson provided additional details.

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report.”

As noted earlier, Cass appeared to tweak his left knee after taking a bad bump over the top rope during RAW on Monday night in a street fight match with Enzo Amore. When he returned to the ring and attempted to drop an elbow, his knee gave out and he collapsed.

After being checked on at ringside, it was determined that Cass was indeed hurt and the referee immediately called for the bell. Cass was noticeably upset when his knee gave out during the match and seemed to be aware that his knee was messed up.

WWE posted a clip of the match, with the first injury occurring at the 1:10 mark.