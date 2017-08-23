WWE bans beach balls at Smackdown Live

After the chaos involving beach balls at the Summerslam PPV and Monday Night RAW this past week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, WWE begun banning beach balls from the arena, as well as all pool-related items during last night’s Smackdown Live taping according to a new report by Mike Johnson.

The belief is that the ban on beach balls and pool items at WWE events will become a permanent fixture going forward.

Taz undergoing surgery

Former WWE, ECW and TNA star Taz will be undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair nerve damage that has caused him to lose the ability to grip with his right hand according to a new report by Mike Johnson. This stems from nerve damage Taz sustained in his neck during his in-ring career, with the surgery being said to be a grander version of carpel tunnel surgery.

With the surgery, Taz will miss a few episodes of his daily CBS radio show, The Taz Show, that he has done since 2015.

Source: PWInsider.com