8/25-8/31 WWE schedule

Upcoming WWE schedule of live events from August 25 to August 31, 2017.

* 8/25 NXT live event in Tampa, Florida

* 8/25 live event in Carbondale, Florida

* 8/26 NXT live event in Bartow, Florida

* 8/26 live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas

* 8/26 live event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

* 8/27 live event in Monroe, Louisiana

* 8/28 Monday Night RAW taping live in Memphis, Tennessee

* 8/28 live event in Texarkana, Arkansas

* 8/29 Smackdown Live taping in North Little Rock, Arkansas

As always, Wrestleview.com is seeking live reports from those attending.

You can send all live reports to: [email protected].

First batch of roster for WWE 2K18 game

WWE and 2K have released the following videos announcing the first batch of the roster for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game that will be released in October.