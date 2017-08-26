WWE stars predict Mayweather vs McGregor
WWE has posted a clip featuring stars giving predictions for tonight’s big Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight in Las Vegas live on Pay Per View.
You can check out the video below courtesy of WWE.
The Rock part of opener
Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock revealed on Instagram that he recorded a voiceover for the Pay Per View tonight, noting that he connected with McGregor to make it happen.
In my #IronParadise here in Vancouver, shooting the VO for the bad ass open of the #MayweatherMcGregor tonight. I connected with my boy Conor this week. His intentions go far beyond his extraordinary skill. Like Mayweather, not only does he want to put on an epic performance for the world, but there’s a real visceral, raw, warrior mana (spirit) that he has in his blood. There’s only one way you gain respect… by earning it. Let’s get after it boys and may the best man win. 💪🏾 #MayweatherMcGregor #TheWorldIsWatching #WarriorMana TONIGHT.