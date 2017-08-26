WWE stars predict Mayweather vs McGregor

WWE has posted a clip featuring stars giving predictions for tonight’s big Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight in Las Vegas live on Pay Per View.

You can check out the video below courtesy of WWE.

The Rock part of opener

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock revealed on Instagram that he recorded a voiceover for the Pay Per View tonight, noting that he connected with McGregor to make it happen.