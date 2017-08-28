Early 8/28 WWE RAW preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee. Set for tonight is a Summerslam return match of RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defending the RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Mae Young Classic begins airing today

The first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic tournament will begin airing today on WWE Network, with the episodes to be posted on the Network’s VOD section this morning and the first episode to air on the livestream tonight following RAW.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of the first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic later this week.