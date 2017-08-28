WWE has confirmed a new match for the upcoming No Mercy PPV on September 24 in Los Angeles in what will be a RAW-only event on the WWE Network.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is now official for the event in four weeks. WWE posted a video announcing it will be made official during tonight’s RAW in Memphis.

Already announced for the PPV in a few weeks in Los Angeles is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

  • Brandon J

    Unbelievable! I thought they would wait for WrestleMania 35 in 2019 for this. Knowing Vince, they will still do this at a future WrestleMania, but any hype will be lost because they are doing this match now.