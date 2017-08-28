WWE has confirmed a new match for the upcoming No Mercy PPV on September 24 in Los Angeles in what will be a RAW-only event on the WWE Network.
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is now official for the event in four weeks. WWE posted a video announcing it will be made official during tonight’s RAW in Memphis.
Already announced for the PPV in a few weeks in Los Angeles is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.
EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has learned that @JohnCena & @WWERomanReigns will make their #WWENoMercy match OFFICIAL on #RAW TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/MBy1Q7BYvU
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2017