WWE has confirmed a new match for the upcoming No Mercy PPV on September 24 in Los Angeles in what will be a RAW-only event on the WWE Network.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is now official for the event in four weeks. WWE posted a video announcing it will be made official during tonight’s RAW in Memphis.

Already announced for the PPV in a few weeks in Los Angeles is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.