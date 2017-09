Upcoming WWE schedule for 9/1-9/7

A look at the upcoming WWE schedule from September 1-September 7, 2017.

* WWE live event in Wichita, Kansas tonight (September 1)

* WWE live event in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday (September 2)

* WWE live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday (September 2)

* WWE live event in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday (September 3)

* WWE live event in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday (September 3)

* Monday Night RAW live in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday (September 4)

* WWE live event in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday (September 4)

* Smackdown Live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday (September 5)

* NXT live event in Rochester, New York on Thursday (September 7)

As always, Wrestleview.com is seeking live reports from those attending.

You can send all live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.

Triple H talks Ric Flair on ESPN

ESPN has posted more clips of Triple H talking about Ric Flair and Ronda Rousey.