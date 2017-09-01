Update on Samoa Joe injury

To follow up on an earlier report this week, Samoa Joe was in Birmingham this week to have his knee diagnosed according to a report by PWInsider.com.

As of now, the early estimate is that Joe will be out of action for four to six weeks.

We will continue to follow this situation as it develops.

New WWE show on Fox Sports Mexico

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

FOX SPORTS MEXICO AND WWE® ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE NEW WEEKLY PROGRAM WWE SATURDAY NIGHT

MEXICO CITY and STAMFORD, Conn., (September 1, 2017) – FOX Sports Mexico and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the launch of a new weekly Spanish-language show, WWE Saturday Night, featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE, beginning tomorrow, September 2 at 9 p.m. CDT on FOX Sports 2.

Distributed throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, WWE Saturday Night features thrilling highlights and pivotal moments from WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown®, as well as WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Royal Rumble® and Survivor Series®. WWE Saturday Night is presented by renowned FOX Sports Mexico broadcasters Verónica Rodríguez and Jimena Sánchez and also includes exclusive interviews with WWE Superstars and social media features, giving viewers in Latin America a unique, localized WWE experience. Additionally, WWE Saturday Night will be available on-demand through the FOX app to authenticated FOX Sports subscribers.

“We are very excited to launch this new project with WWE that we have been working on for many months,” said Ernesto López, Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Mexico production and programming. “We are confident that WWE Saturday Night will strengthen our relationship with a great brand like WWE while also delivering unique and spectacular content to our viewers.”

“We are excited to partner with FOX Sports Mexico to deliver new, localized content throughout the region and expand our reach,” said Joaquin Del Rivero, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Latin America. “WWE Saturday Night offers a premier destination for FOX Sports Latin America’s viewers to enjoy WWE’s blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment.”