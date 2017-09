WWE Main Event tapings from Omaha

The following matches were taped for Main Event before RAW last night in Omaha.

* Mustafa Ali and Lince Dorado def. TJP and The Brian Kendrick.

* Elias def. Kalisto.

WWE did not have a post-show bonus match after RAW went off the air.

Source: PWInsider.com

