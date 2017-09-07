Nikki Bella introduced for “Dancing With the Stars”

Nikki Bella, along with the full celebrity cast, was officially introduced as part of the next cast for “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week.

You can check out a clip below courtesy of ABC (Nikki is at the 1:00 mark).

No Mercy title match

Following his win on 205 Live, WWE.com confirmed that Neville would be defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Enzo Amore at No Mercy on September 24.